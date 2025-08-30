RCB announces ₹25 lakh aid for IPL stampede victims

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh to each of the 11 families who lost their loved ones in a tragic stampede during an Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebration. The incident occurred on June 4, 2025, outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The franchise's announcement came as part of its new initiative "RCB CARES," which aims to provide long-term support and meaningful action in memory of the victims.

Commitment 'They were part of us' In a heartfelt post on X, the franchise wrote, "We lost 11 members of the RCB family. They were part of us." It added that no amount of support could fill the void left by their absence. The statement also said that this financial aid is not just monetary but a promise of compassion and unity with the affected families.

Tribute 'Silence wasn't absence' Earlier this week, RCB had broken its silence with a condolence post that read, "The Silence wasn't Absence. It was Grief." The franchise said the initiative grew out of a need to honor and stand beside its fans. The stampede incident had marred what was supposed to be a joyous occasion for the franchise after winning its first IPL title.