Surat teacher's suicide probe reveals 2 abortions during relationship India Aug 30, 2025

A 19-year-old teacher from Surat died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment by a minor, with whom she was in a relationship, according to a recent Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report.

The report, built on five years of WhatsApp and Gmail chats, also revealed the teacher had two abortions during their relationship.

She worked at a private tuition center in Katargam.