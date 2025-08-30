Next Article
Surat teacher's suicide probe reveals 2 abortions during relationship
A 19-year-old teacher from Surat died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment by a minor, with whom she was in a relationship, according to a recent Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report.
The report, built on five years of WhatsApp and Gmail chats, also revealed the teacher had two abortions during their relationship.
She worked at a private tuition center in Katargam.
Teacher's family opposes minor's bail plea
The teacher's family is fighting the minor's bail request in court, urging charges under the POCSO Act and abortion laws.
Their lawyer says the teacher was a minor when the relationship began and worries evidence could be tampered with if bail is granted.
The next hearing is set for September 1.