Next Article
SCO Summit: China to greet Modi with Indian musical instruments
As the SCO Summit kicks off in Tianjin, Chinese musicians are rehearsing with Indian instruments like the tabla and sitar to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The summit, running August 31 to September 1, brings together leaders from across the region to talk security and economic cooperation.
Cultural exchange
This musical gesture isn't just for show—it highlights how cultural exchange can bring countries closer.
With performers even donning traditional Indian sarees, China is rolling out a warm welcome and showing respect for India's traditions as big diplomatic talks get underway.