Next Article
Sikkim CM faces flak for posting photo from Jagannath Temple
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is facing criticism after posting a photo from inside Odisha's Jagannath Temple on Facebook.
The post, made soon after his visit, has people questioning how he managed to bring a phone into the temple, where photography is strictly banned and security checks are tight.
Odisha government plans to amend law
This isn't the first time temple security has been in the spotlight—just days earlier, two separate incidents involved visitors sneaking in hidden cameras.
Now, the Odisha government is looking to update its laws so that unauthorized photos or spy gadgets at the temple could become a more serious offense.
The goal: keep sacred spaces private and secure.