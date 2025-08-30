Himachal Pradesh: 1,000 pilgrims stranded in Manimahesh Yatra amid rains
Relentless rains in Himachal Pradesh have triggered landslides and floods, leaving parts of the state reeling.
On August 29, Rampur in Shimla saw injuries and homes damaged, while thousands of pilgrims got stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba.
Authorities are working around the clock to get everyone home safely.
Damages top ₹2,774 crore since June
Over 550 roads—including major highways—are blocked, with a key stretch on the Chandigarh-Manali route completely shut.
Power cuts and water supply issues are widespread, especially in Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla.
With an orange alert for more heavy rain till August 31 and damages topping ₹2,774 crore since June, local teams are hustling to restore services and help those stuck by deploying satellite phones and clearing routes.