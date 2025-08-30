Himachal Pradesh: 1,000 pilgrims stranded in Manimahesh Yatra amid rains

Damages top ₹2,774 crore since June

Over 550 roads—including major highways—are blocked, with a key stretch on the Chandigarh-Manali route completely shut.

Power cuts and water supply issues are widespread, especially in Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla.

With an orange alert for more heavy rain till August 31 and damages topping ₹2,774 crore since June, local teams are hustling to restore services and help those stuck by deploying satellite phones and clearing routes.