HIV-positive man steals from temples as revenge against God

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for robbing several temples in and around Durg, Chhattisgarh . The accused, who is HIV-positive, said he lost faith in religion after contracting the virus while serving a jail term for assault in 2012. He called his infection an "act of god" and decided to target temples as a form of revenge against God.

Theft pattern Accused confessed to at least 10 thefts The accused confessed to at least 10 thefts from temples across Durg. His method was always the same: he stole only cash from donation boxes, leaving jewelry untouched. He would change clothes before and after each theft to avoid being recognized in CCTV footage and always parked his Jupiter scooter far from the crime scene.

Investigation progress Latest theft occurred on August 23-24 The latest theft occurred on August 23-24 at a Jain temple on Durg's outskirts. The accused was arrested the next day after being interrogated by the police. Stolen coins worth ₹1,282 and his scooter were recovered from him. Senior Superintendent of Police Durg Vijay Agarwal ordered an investigation after this theft.