Next Article
India's electronics manufacturing creates 2.5 million jobs: Ashwini Vaishnaw
India's electronics manufacturing scene is booming—Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just shared that the sector has created 25 lakh jobs.
He made the announcement at the launch of Optiemus Infracom's new tempered glass plant in Noida, highlighting how 'made in India' tech is picking up serious momentum.
Optiemus Infracom's tempered glass plant
Optiemus Infracom opened India's first factory for chemically treated tempered glass for smartphones, investing ₹70 crore and planning to produce 25 million units a year with over 600 jobs right away.
The next phase will boost capacity to 200 million units and add more than 4,500 direct jobs with an additional ₹800 crore investment.
The company hopes to grab a major share of India's $1 billion tempered glass market in the next five years.