India's electronics manufacturing creates 2.5 million jobs: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Optiemus Infracom's tempered glass plant

Optiemus Infracom opened India's first factory for chemically treated tempered glass for smartphones, investing ₹70 crore and planning to produce 25 million units a year with over 600 jobs right away.

The next phase will boost capacity to 200 million units and add more than 4,500 direct jobs with an additional ₹800 crore investment.

The company hopes to grab a major share of India's $1 billion tempered glass market in the next five years.