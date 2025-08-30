'Operation Sindoor' killed over 100 terrorists: Northern Army Commander
After the tragic Pahalgam attack on April 22, which took 26 civilian lives, India launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7.
The mission targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), signaling a strong stand against terrorism.
According to Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, the operation was especially tough—seven camps were hidden in the mountains along the Line of Control, making them hard to locate and strike, while two others were hit by the Air Force thanks to clearer coordinates.
Operation was direct answer to Pakistan army chief's statements
Despite all the challenges, "Operation Sindoor" is believed to have killed over 100 terrorists.
The action sparked immediate ceasefire violations from across the border, but India responded quickly.
Lt Gen Sharma pointed out that this operation was a direct answer to both recent violence and provocative statements from Pakistan's army chief, emphasizing that India remains committed to stopping terror threats in the region.