'Operation Sindoor' killed over 100 terrorists: Northern Army Commander India Aug 30, 2025

After the tragic Pahalgam attack on April 22, which took 26 civilian lives, India launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7.

The mission targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), signaling a strong stand against terrorism.

According to Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, the operation was especially tough—seven camps were hidden in the mountains along the Line of Control, making them hard to locate and strike, while two others were hit by the Air Force thanks to clearer coordinates.