Mohali, Patiala on high alert as Ghaggar river swells
Punjab's Mohali and Patiala districts are on high alert after the Ghaggar River crossed its 10-foot danger mark at Bhankarpur this week.
Heavy rain and the opening of floodgates at Sukhna Lake sent water levels rising fast, putting nearby areas like Sangrur and Mansa at risk of flooding—something locals know all too well during monsoon season.
Why are these floods so devastating?
The Ghaggar River starts in the Shivalik Hills and winds through flood-prone spots like SAS Nagar and Patiala.
With no big dams to control it, heavy rains or swelling streams like Kaushalya Nadi can quickly lead to damage for farms, roads, and homes.
It's even called the "river of sorrow" in Malwa because these floods are a tough, recurring challenge for communities along its path.