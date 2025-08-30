Mohali, Patiala on high alert as Ghaggar river swells

Why are these floods so devastating?

The Ghaggar River starts in the Shivalik Hills and winds through flood-prone spots like SAS Nagar and Patiala.

With no big dams to control it, heavy rains or swelling streams like Kaushalya Nadi can quickly lead to damage for farms, roads, and homes.

It's even called the "river of sorrow" in Malwa because these floods are a tough, recurring challenge for communities along its path.