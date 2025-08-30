Why SBI signed €100M line of credit with France's AFD

Strategic move

SBI aims to achieve green portfolio of 7.5-10% by 2030

The SBI-AFD partnership is a strategic step toward SBI's goal of having a green portfolio of 7.5-10% of its domestic gross advances by 2030. The collaboration also seeks to offer competitive financing solutions that would further strengthen India's green transition drive. By enabling these measures, this partnership hopes to further advance India into a low-carbon economy while boosting resilience against climate-related risks.