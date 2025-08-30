'Scapegoating India doesn't serve facts': Government responds to Trump's tariff

The Indian government has responded to former United States President Donald Trump 's recent accusations that New Delhi is indirectly funding Russia's war in Ukraine. Trump had imposed a 25% base tariff on Indian imports and an additional 25% duty for buying Russian oil. In response, government sources told India Today that "scapegoating India may serve politics, but surely does not serve facts and pave the way for peace."

Economic impact India's Russian oil purchase keeps global markets stable The sources emphasized that India's purchase of Russian crude oil has helped keep global markets stable and affordable fuel prices. They argued that if India stopped buying Russian oil, it could lead to a spike in crude prices up to $200 a barrel. "By keeping oil flowing, India stabilized markets and helped global citizens," they said.

Diplomatic stance Indian government slams western hypocrisy The Indian government has also criticized what it sees as Western hypocrisy in buying energy from Russia. They pointed out that while Europe continues to buy Russian gas and the US imports Russian uranium, India has been singled out for tariff treatment. "India acted responsibly, followed global frameworks, and prevented prices from spiraling," they said.

Profitability claims No black marketing of Russian oil, says Indian government The government sources also rejected allegations of "profiteering" through Russian oil, arguing that there is no black marketing as Russian oil is sold under a price-cap system designed by the West. They said if the US wanted to ban Russian oil, it would have sanctioned it. "It did not because it needs Russian oil in the market," they pointed out.

Trade legitimacy India's trade with Russia is fully legitimate, say sources The Indian government sources also stressed that India's trade with Russia is fully legitimate and within G7 and European Union price-cap rules. They said the US never asked New Delhi to stop buying Russian crude. Despite facing the harshest tariffs on its imports into the US, India holds that it continues to maintain cordial relations with Washington.