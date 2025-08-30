Next Article
Maratha protest: Manoj Jarange extends hunger strike permit
Manoj Jarange, who's leading the Maratha quota protest in Mumbai, has asked police for more time to continue his hunger strike at Azad Maidan.
His original permit was set to end at 6pm on August 30, but with crowds growing since the protest began on August 29, he's hoping to keep going.
Movement has drawn thousands of supporters
Jarange wants all Marathas recognized as Kunbis so they can get OBC reservation benefits in jobs and education.
The movement has drawn thousands of supporters to Azad Maidan, causing major traffic jams and putting pressure on city infrastructure.
Authorities are watching closely as the community pushes for long-awaited legal recognition and better opportunities.