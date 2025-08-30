Next Article
IMD issues orange alert for Jalpaiguri, yellow alert for Darjeeling
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Jalpaiguri and a yellow alert for Darjeeling, with yellow alerts for other parts of West Bengal this Saturday.
Expect heavy monsoon rains—up to 20cm in some areas—plus thunderstorms and gusty winds across the region.
Kolkata will see cloudy skies with light to moderate showers.
IMD warns of risks during thunderstorms
Serious weather can mean waterlogged streets, flash floods, and even landslides in hilly spots like Darjeeling and Kalimpong.
The IMD is urging everyone to avoid risky travel, stay away from trees and electric poles during storms, and be prepared for possible disruptions.
Stay safe out there!