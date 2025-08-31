Duleep Trophy: Ayush Badoni slams double-ton in North Zone's win

Delhi batter Ayush Badoni slammed an incredible double-century for North Zone against East Zone in the 2025 Duleep Trophy quarter-final. Badoni hammered an unbeaten 204 as NZONE declared their second innings at 658/4. While the match was drawn, NZONE won through a massive first-inning lead. Notably, Badoni recorded his second-highest score in First-Class cricket. Here are the key stats.

Match NZONE win on first-innings lead Being invited to bat, NZONE scored 405. In response, EZONE perished for 230. NZONE's third innings ended at 658/4 as they declared right after Badoni reached his double-hundred. The game did not witness the fourth innings as both teams settled for a draw. While skipper Ankit Kumar (198) missed out on a double-ton, Dhull made 133. Nishant Sindhu (68) was the team's other half-centurion.

Knock Badoni's knock bolsters NZONE Captain Ankit (198) and Dhull (133) scored centuries as NZONE were well placed at 294/2 when Badoni arrived to bat. He further tormented EZONE bowlers with his aggressive stroke play. He reached the three-figure mark the next morning. Badoni, who launched a counter-attack thereafter, scored 204* off 223 balls. His knock was studded with 13 fours and 3 sixes.