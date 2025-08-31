By the numbers: Jannik Sinner fourth-youngest with this Major record
What's the story
World number one, Jannik Sinner reached the 2025 US Open fourth round after beating Denis Shapovalov. The top seed faced a stern test before winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He won nine consecutive games to turn the tide. As per ATP, Sinner is now the fourth-youngest man to win 20 matches at all four Grand Slams (singles).
Matches
20 wins at all four Majors
As mentioned, Sinner now has at least 20 singles wins at all four Grand Slams. With two successive titles, he owns a 22-4 win-loss record at the Australian Open (win percentage: 85). Sinner is 22-6 at the French Open, having reached the final this year. The 2025 Wimbledon champion is 20-4 at the grass-court Slam. Sinner, the US Open defending champion, is 20-5 here.
Information
Sinner joins these legends
At 24 years and 8 days, Sinner has become the fourth-youngest man to win 20 singles matches at all four Grand Slams. He is only behind legends Rafael Nadal, Boris Becker, and Novak Djokovic.
Feats
Massive feats for Sinner
As per Opta, Sinner is the youngest man to reach the singles Round of 16 at the US Open in five consecutive years since Lleyton Hewitt (23 years 187 days) in 2004. Sinner is also the first man born since 1990 to reach the singles Round of 16 at all four Grand Slams in consecutive seasons. His four Major titles came in this period.
Record
Sinner's overall Grand Slam record
Sinner has won four Grand Slam titles (Australian Open: 2024 and 2025; Wimbledon: 2025; US Open: 2024). He has a win-loss record of 84-19 at Majors. Sinner could become only the third man to win the Major hard-court title double (winning Australian Open and US Open) in multiple seasons. So far, Djokovic and Roger Federer are the only men to do so.