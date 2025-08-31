Chiranjeevi honors late mother-in-law's wish of eye donation

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has fulfilled the last wish of his late mother-in-law, Allu Kanakaratnam . The 94-year-old passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday due to age-related ailments. She had wished to donate her eyes after death, and Chiranjeevi made sure that this wish was honored through his charitable initiative, Chiranjeevi Blood Bank.

Memory Eye donation was a passionate topic for Kanakaratnam Chiranjeevi shared that the topic of eye donation was close to Kanakaratnam's heart. He shared, "I was the first one to reach the residence of Allu Aravind after I heard the news." "Allu Aravind was on his way from Bengaluru. I asked if he was ready to donate his mother's eyes and he immediately said yes."

Past conversation Chiranjeevi recalled past conversation with mother-in-law The superstar recalled, "My mother, my mother-in-law and I had a conversation in the past. I asked if she was ready to donate her eyes after death." "She immediately replied yes. I remembered this past conversation and called my blood bank to arrange the donation." Fans took to social media to praise Chiranjeevi's sense of duty toward his mother-in-law and thanked him for raising awareness about organ donation.

Tribute Chiranjeevi shared an emotional note on X Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an emotional note about Kanakaratnam's passing. He wrote, "Our mother-in-law, the wife of the late Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah garu, Kanakaratnamma garu, has passed away. This is deeply saddening." "The love, strength, and life values she showed to our families will forever remain an inspiration to us. I pray to God for her noble soul to rest in peace."