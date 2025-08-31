'Never thought about...religion': Salim Khan on interfaith marriage with Salma

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan recently spoke about his interfaith marriage with Salma Khan (nee Sushila Charak) and their approach to religion. The couple has been married for 60 years. In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, he also opened up about celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home, a tradition passed down from his father. He emphasized his inclusive approach to religion and the harmony he experienced growing up.

Festival roots His father's legacy of interfaith harmony Khan revealed that his family's tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi started with his father, who was a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Indore. He said, "My father lived in harmony with Hindu tenants, sharing food and friendship without any religious divide." "We lived in complete harmony where we addressed each other's needs and even exchanged food." "Hindu mussalman ka masla hi nahin tha. Dosti thi, sab insaan the!"

Pre-marriage practices Celebrating Hindu festivals since childhood Khan clarified that his practice of celebrating Hindu festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi, started before his marriage. "I had grown up among Hindus in my neighborhood, schools, and even police stations," he said. He added that there was "no objection" from his family regarding his marriage to Salma despite one of her relatives initially opposing their inter-religious match. "In those days, we never even thought about such things as religions."

Religious harmony Muslim relatives' views on his choices Khan said his Muslim relatives never objected to his choices. "Nobody could ask me, yeh kya kar rahe ho?" "No one could have control over me if they did have any objection. And even otherwise, they all know I am different!" He explained, "We have never had beef." "Beef is eaten by most Muslims...but in the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, he has stated that a cow's milk is a substitute for mother's milk and it is a mufid (beneficial) cheez."