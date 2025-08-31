'Not a Bollywood child': Mithun's son Namashi talks career struggles

Namashi Chakraborty, the younger son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and actor Yogeeta Bali, recently opened up about his journey in Bollywood. He said he doesn't consider himself a "Bollywood child" as he didn't grow up in Mumbai or have star kids as his school friends. "We shifted to Ooty in 1994 when I was just two," he told Galatta India.

Independent journey My career has been independent, says Chakraborty Indian Express quoted Chakraborty as saying, "Whatever films I've gotten so far, it's not because of someone else." He added, "I've given dozens of auditions in Aaram Nagar where no one had the remotest idea who I am. I was rejected so many times." "I never asked to stand ahead in the queue because I'm so and so's son. I'm just another boy trying to get work in the city."

Family background No star kids as friends in Ooty Chakraborty also spoke about his family's move to Ooty in 1994, when he was just two years old. "I wasn't even in Mumbai for 12 years of my formative life. So I'm not actually a Bollywood child at all." He added that he didn't have star kids as friends or was familiar with Mumbai, which made their upbringing quite different. "When we came back to Mumbai, it was never the case that we were making calls...we had to start afresh."