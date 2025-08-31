Netflix's 'Frankenstein' not a metaphor for AI, clarifies director

Guillermo del Toro 's upcoming film Frankenstein is not a cautionary tale about artificial intelligence, the Oscar-winning director has clarified. "It's not intended as a metaphor for that. I'm not afraid of artificial intelligence. I'm afraid of natural stupidity," he said at the film's press conference, per Variety. The movie, starring Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac , tells the classic story of an arrogant scientist who creates a monstrous creature that ultimately leads to their mutual destruction.

Director's insight Director's vision for 'Frankenstein' Del Toro further elaborated on his vision for Frankenstein, saying, "We live in a time of terror and intimidation, certainly." "And there's no more urgent task than to remain in a time where everything is pushing toward a bipolar understanding of our humanity." He added that the film aims to portray flawed characters and the importance of understanding each other even under extreme circumstances.

Genre shift How he is approaching 'Frankenstein' In del Toro's adaptation of Frankenstein, Elordi plays the creature in a deadly feud with his creator (Isaac). However, instead of a traditional horror film, the director envisions it as an intricate family drama. He stated that he wanted to make this movie under "the right conditions" and at "a scale that you could reconstruct the whole world."

Actor insights Isaac and Elordi on initial discussions Isaac, who plays Victor Frankenstein, reflected on his initial discussions with del Toro. He recalled their conversations over Cuban pork, where del Toro expressed his desire for Isaac to play Victor. "I can't believe that I'm here right now... It just seemed like such a pinnacle," he said. Meanwhile, Elordi humorously identified "men in suits" as societal monsters during the film's press conference.