Indie film 'Lekkala Mastaru' now streaming: Where to watch
Lekkala Mastaru, a 45-minute indie film starring Srinivas Avasarala as a devoted Math teacher, is now available to stream.
Directed by Srikanth Devarakonda, the story centers on a teacher who puts his students first, and what happens when he interacts with a Stanford professor returning to her school.
OTT, cast, and other details
You can catch Lekkala Mastaru on OTTplay Premium and ETV's digital platforms. It's part of ETV Win's Katha Sudha series, which also features films like Anaganaga, AIR, and Constable Kanakam.
The cast includes Sahasra, Suma Sri, Supriya, Someswararao, and Priyanka.
What's the buzz around it?
Early viewers are praising Avasarala's honest performance and the film's emotional storytelling.
Many have highlighted how much heart the movie packs into its short runtime.