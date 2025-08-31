Indie film 'Lekkala Mastaru' now streaming: Where to watch Entertainment Aug 31, 2025

Lekkala Mastaru, a 45-minute indie film starring Srinivas Avasarala as a devoted Math teacher, is now available to stream.

Directed by Srikanth Devarakonda, the story centers on a teacher who puts his students first, and what happens when he interacts with a Stanford professor returning to her school.