Advance booking begins for Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files'
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming film, The Bengal Files, has opened for advance bookings. The movie, the third part of his hard-hitting trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, is set against the backdrop of Direct Action Day on August 16, 1946, in Calcutta. Taking to social media, Agnihotri shared an intense poster while announcing that advance bookings are now open.
'The Bengal Files' cast, crew, and release date
The Bengal Files, which will hit theaters on September 5, is co-produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi (who also stars). The film also features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. Agnihotri has been urging fans to book early, saying "#TheBengalFiles is not just a film, it's an experience that will shake your soul."
Film explores historical events of Direct Action Day
The trailer of The Bengal Files has already sparked conversation for its raw and unfilming take on a dark chapter of history. It explores the real events of Direct Action Day in Calcutta in 1946, a day that saw widespread communal violence and bloodshed. The film is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions and written by Agnihotri.