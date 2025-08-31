Advance booking begins for Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files'

Advance booking open now. The truth of Hindu Genocide cannot be hidden anymore. #TheBengalFiles is not just a film, it’s an experience that will shake your soul. Book your tickets today: https://t.co/jG9g7xDQvQ pic.twitter.com/8JtzGpY6ct

The Bengal Files, which will hit theaters on September 5, is co-produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi (who also stars). The film also features Mithun Chakraborty , Anupam Kher , and Darshan Kumar. Agnihotri has been urging fans to book early, saying "#TheBengalFiles is not just a film, it's an experience that will shake your soul."

Trailer reaction

Film explores historical events of Direct Action Day

The trailer of The Bengal Files has already sparked conversation for its raw and unfilming take on a dark chapter of history. It explores the real events of Direct Action Day in Calcutta in 1946, a day that saw widespread communal violence and bloodshed. The film is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions and written by Agnihotri.