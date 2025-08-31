What's basal cell carcinoma? Gordon Ramsay undergoes skin cancer surgery

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently revealed that he underwent surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. The 58-year-old shared photos of his recovery on Instagram , thanked doctors, and reminded fans about the importance of sunscreen. Basal cell carcinoma is caused by prolonged exposure to the sun and can cause severe local damage if left untreated, though it rarely spreads to other parts of the body. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Skin cancer What is basal cell carcinoma? Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common type of skin cancer, according to Cancer Research UK. It occurs in the top layer of skin and is mainly caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight or tanning beds. The Mayo Clinic says it often appears on areas like the head, neck, or face. "On white skin, basal cell carcinoma often looks like a bump that's skin-colored or pink."

Skin changes How to identify it? BCC can look like harmless skin changes initially. Doctors warn people to watch for: a shiny, pearly bump with visible blood vessels, a flat or scar-like patch that doesn't heal, and open sores that bleed or persist, etc.Per The Skin Cancer Foundation, "In some people, BCCs resemble noncancerous skin conditions such as psoriasis or eczema.""In people with darker skin, about half of BCCs are pigmented (brown in color)."

Causes and prevention When should you see a doctor? Per Mayo Clinic, "Most basal cell carcinomas are thought to be caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight. Avoiding the sun and using sunscreen may help protect against basal cell carcinoma." One should consult a doctor if there's any "change in the appearance of skin, such as a new growth, a change in a previous growth or a recurring sore."

Medical intervention Treatment options for BCC A dermatologist usually begins with a physical exam followed by a biopsy. If confirmed, treatment options vary depending on the size and location of the lesion. These include surgery (standard excision or Mohs micrographic surgery), electrodessication and curettage (scraping the lesion then cauterizing it), and cryosurgery (freezing the growth), per Economic Times. Other treatments include photodynamic therapy (light-activated medication), targeted therapies or chemotherapy in advanced cases.