Woman arrested for attempting to break into BTS Jungkook's home
What's the story
A woman in her 40s has been arrested for allegedly attempting to break into BTS member Jungkook's residence in Seoul. The incident occurred on August 30, with the suspect identified as Ms. A. She reportedly followed a vehicle into the parking lot of Jungkook's Yongsan-gu residence around 11:20pm. This prompted a security guard to alert law enforcement after noticing her suspicious behavior on CCTV footage.
Investigation ongoing
'I went in because it was a friend's house'
Upon her arrest, Ms. A reportedly made incoherent statements to the police, saying, "I went in because it was a friend's house." The Yongsan Police Station is now investigating her motives and the circumstances of the incident. This is not the first time Jungkook has faced such an intrusion; a Chinese woman in her 30s had attempted to break into his residence in June.
Fan concerns
Fans demand stricter security measures at Jungkook's residence
The recent incidents have raised serious concerns among fans about the safety and privacy of their idol. Many fans, known as ARMYs, are now demanding stricter security measures at Jungkook's residence to prevent such break-ins in the future. They have also called for legal reforms and harsher punishments for stalking and intrusion cases targeting celebrities in South Korea.