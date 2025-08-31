'BB 19': Salman blasts Pranit for past jokes on him

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 on Saturday saw host Salman Khan praising contestants Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Natalia Janoszek for their gameplay. However, he also had some stern words for Nehal Chudasama, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More. More was particularly schooled over the jokes he made about the superstar outside the house.

Confrontation Khan addressed More's jokes about him Khan confronted More about the jokes he had made about him earlier. "The jokes you have made on me outside, I have seen those. What all have you spoken about me?" Khan said, "I am letting it be but understand when a person is at a safe distance it's very easy to talk about him." He added that if More can earn using his name in any way, he's happy for him.

Game strategy More was called out for his obsession with Mittal Khan then pointed out how More's entire game revolved around Mittal, saying, "Tanya is a one-man army for you." He added, "Have you realized you have become a satellite for Tanya? Your world only revolves around her. Nobody else values you in the house other than Tanya." "When you want to express, you cannot do that in front of others but only around Tanya. You never make a joke at Zeishan, Gaurav or Amaal; you are scared."

Advice More was warned not to go below the belt Khan also advised More to play well in the house, warning him not to go "below the belt." "Whatever you need to say about me please say it if it helps you take your name ahead. But in this house you need to play well," he said. He also warned Khanna to gauge people accurately or risk being evicted soon.