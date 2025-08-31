Next Article
NFL's Travis Kelce proposes to Taylor Swift at Kansas City home
NFL star Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift just got engaged at Kelce's stunning Kansas City mansion.
The couple announced the news on August 26 with a playful Instagram post: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
Kelce's dad described the proposal as "refreshingly low-key" and "beautiful."
Kelce's 17,000-square-foot home—bought in 2022 for $6 million—features six bedrooms, a chef's kitchen, and plenty of space to entertain.
The backyard is decked out with a pool, tennis courts, and mini-golf for some fun downtime.
Swift said yes to an old mine brilliant cut diamond ring by Kindred Lubeck. After the backyard proposal, she cooked for the family—making the moment even more personal and memorable.