Swift said yes to an old mine brilliant cut diamond ring

Kelce's 17,000-square-foot home—bought in 2022 for $6 million—features six bedrooms, a chef's kitchen, and plenty of space to entertain.

The backyard is decked out with a pool, tennis courts, and mini-golf for some fun downtime.

Swift said yes to an old mine brilliant cut diamond ring by Kindred Lubeck. After the backyard proposal, she cooked for the family—making the moment even more personal and memorable.