Myanmar rescue: Bihar youth reveals how he fell into trap

Six youths from Bihar, who were victims of an international job scam, have been rescued from a cyber fraud hub in Myawaddy, Myanmar . The victims were promised lucrative jobs in Thailand but were trafficked to Myanmar instead. One of the victims, Sachin Kumar Singh (39), a computer science engineer and YouTuber, narrated his traumatic experience.

Traumatic ordeal '3 months into stay, armed men took me hostage' Singh was lured by a Nepali citizen, Dharmendra Choudhary, with an annual salary of ₹12 lakh. He was then taken to Bangkok via Kolkata and later to Myanmar on a "work visa." Three months into his stay, armed men took him hostage, demanding ₹5 lakh for his release. They beat him and forced him to call his family for money while threatening organ trade.

Rescue operation Nepali man took ₹1.5 lakh for Sachin's overseas job Singh's mother, Meena Devi, filed an FIR against Dharmendra and others involved in the scam. She alleged that Dharmendra took ₹1.5 lakh from their family for Sachin's overseas job. After March 25, employees of SIHAY Group tortured Sachin and demanded cryptocurrency for his release. With no knowledge of cryptocurrency, they were given an Indian bank account by Dharmendra.

Ransom paid Brother paid ₹1.5 lakh in 3 installments Sachin's brother Shahil Singh paid ₹1.5 lakh in three installments. However, on April 25, Sachin was sold to another company and last contacted his family on June 15 via WhatsApp seeking help. In July, it was confirmed that he had been rescued from a Myanmar cyber scam center by the Myanmar Army. On August 27, he returned to New Delhi and reunited with his family.