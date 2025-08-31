Modi, Xi announce border management deal at SCO Summit meeting
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The meeting was aimed at improving bilateral ties after years of border tensions. PM Modi emphasized India's commitment to strengthening relations with China based on mutual respect, trust, and sensitivities.
Border deal
Agreement reached on border management
During the meeting, PM Modi announced that an agreement had been reached between the Special Representatives of India and China on border management. He recalled fruitful discussions from last year in Kazan, which set a positive direction for bilateral relations. The Prime Minister also said that after the disengagement on the border, peace and stability have been restored.
Travel revival
Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage
Further, PM Modi announced the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage and direct flights between India and China. He said, "The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation." He added that this cooperation would pave the way for global welfare.
Diplomatic gesture
PM Modi thanks Xi for invitation to visit China
PM Modi also congratulated President Xi on China's successful chairmanship of the SCO. He thanked Xi for his warm welcome and invitation to visit China. The meeting comes amid rising tensions with the United States over tariffs and India's balancing act between Moscow and Washington. It is PM Modi's first visit to China in seven years, signaling a thaw in bilateral ties after a military standoff in 2020.