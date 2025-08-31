Modi, Xi announce border management deal at SCO Summit meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The meeting was aimed at improving bilateral ties after years of border tensions. PM Modi emphasized India's commitment to strengthening relations with China based on mutual respect, trust, and sensitivities.

Border deal Agreement reached on border management During the meeting, PM Modi announced that an agreement had been reached between the Special Representatives of India and China on border management. He recalled fruitful discussions from last year in Kazan, which set a positive direction for bilateral relations. The Prime Minister also said that after the disengagement on the border, peace and stability have been restored.

Travel revival Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage Further, PM Modi announced the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage and direct flights between India and China. He said, "The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation." He added that this cooperation would pave the way for global welfare.