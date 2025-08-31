India, China agree on trust, border management at SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are currently holding a bilateral meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. This is PM Modi's first visit to China in seven years. The meeting comes amid rising tensions between the United States and both China and India over trade tariffs and geopolitical issues.

Diplomatic efforts 'Vishwas, samman aur samvedanshilta...': PM Modi on India-China ties The bilateral meeting is a crucial step toward strengthening India-China ties. PM Modi thanked President Xi for his invitation and congratulated him on China's successful SCO chairmanship. He emphasized "vishwas, samman aur samvedanshilta" (trust, respect, and sensitivity) as the foundation of India-China relations. The leaders are expected to discuss border management agreements and resuming direct flights between their countries.

Diplomatic schedule PM Modi arrives in Tianjin after 2-day Japan visit PM Modi arrived in Tianjin after a two-day visit to Japan. He was greeted by the Indian diaspora in China with traditional chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram." The SCO Summit will also see him meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. This comes as India faces US tariff hikes and pressure over Russian oil imports.