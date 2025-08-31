This full-carbon version of Porsche 912 weighs just 699kg!

Hungarian automaker Kamm Manufaktur has unveiled the production model of its Porsche 912 restomod, dubbed the 912C. The car is a full-carbon paneled version of the original and weighs as little as 699kg, depending on specifications. The company was able to create this lightweight beauty after a customer requested a model with maximum carbon fiber content.

Company evolution A look at Kamm Manufaktur Founded by Miki Kazmer, Kamm Manufaktur is a niche restomodder that specializes in restoring and updating four-cylinder coupes like the Porsche 912. The company has come a long way since its early days with just three employees in Budapest. Now, it boasts a team of 14 and handles its own electrics, paintwork, carbon fiber components, and even engine specifications.

Design details Blending modern technology with classic design The 912C is a blend of modern technology and classic design. It features a restored steel shell with all outer panels made of carbon fiber, including the roof and wings. The car is powered by Kamm's latest version of its air-cooled 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which produces an impressive 182hp at 6,800rpm and torque of up to 244Nm at 4,300rpm.

Personal touches Customization options and added comforts The 912C also offers a range of customization options. The customer who commissioned this particular model opted for an upgraded exterior finish and plush leather seats, bringing the total weight to 770kg. However, Kamm Manufaktur says that a more basic version with less carbon fiber would weigh around 699kg. The car comes with features like a heater and stereo system for added comfort.