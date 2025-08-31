Next Article
Rolls-Royce's cherry blossom-themed Spectre coupe debuts: Check top features
Rolls-Royce recently revealed three special versions of its electric Spectre Coupe—Evanescent, Reverie, and Blossom—all inspired by spring.
Each one rocks its own unique paint job and hand-painted cherry blossom art.
You can order these limited editions until early 2026, with deliveries set for spring of that year.
Evanescent, Reverie, and Blossom come with unique interior motifs
Evanescent comes in Crystal over Arctic White, Reverie shows off Duck Egg Blue, and Blossom shines in Velvet Orchid Metallic.
Inside, you'll find laser-etched cherry branch motifs on Blackwood dashboards and petal-stitched headrests.
The signature starlight doors feature thousands of fiber-optic lights forming the Bootes, Virgo, and Leo constellations—basically bringing a bit of the night sky into your ride.