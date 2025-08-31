Rolls-Royce's cherry blossom-themed Spectre coupe debuts: Check top features Auto Aug 31, 2025

Rolls-Royce recently revealed three special versions of its electric Spectre Coupe—Evanescent, Reverie, and Blossom—all inspired by spring.

Each one rocks its own unique paint job and hand-painted cherry blossom art.

You can order these limited editions until early 2026, with deliveries set for spring of that year.