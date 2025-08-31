Thanks to dogs, I'm famous globally: SC judge

Justice Nath said stray dogs gave him recognition across the world

Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath has said that a recent stray dog case has made him famous worldwide. Speaking at a regional conference on human-wildlife conflict in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, he thanked Chief Justice of India BR Gavai for assigning him the case. "For a long time, I have been known in the legal fraternity for my odd jobs...But I am also grateful to stray dogs for giving me recognition not only in this country, but...across the world," he said.