Thanks to dogs, I'm famous globally: SC judge
Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath has said that a recent stray dog case has made him famous worldwide. Speaking at a regional conference on human-wildlife conflict in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, he thanked Chief Justice of India BR Gavai for assigning him the case. "For a long time, I have been known in the legal fraternity for my odd jobs...But I am also grateful to stray dogs for giving me recognition not only in this country, but...across the world," he said.
Justice Nath's comments came after a three-judge bench he headed stayed an earlier order mandating the sheltering of stray dogs. The bench modified an August 11 order that directed Delhi and NCR authorities to capture all stray dogs and shelter them due to increasing dog bites. The new order allows sterilized, vaccinated, and dewormed stray dogs to be released back into their original areas unless they are rabid or aggressive.
Justice Nath also shared his experiences with the stray dog hearing, saying it gave him global recognition. He said he received messages from people and even dogs wishing him well. "I am also getting messages that, apart from dog lovers, dogs are also giving me blessings and best wishes," he said at the conference organized by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA).