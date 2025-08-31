Army's Tiger Division builds bridge in 12 hours after collapse
After heavy rains caused Tawi Bridge No. 4 to collapse on August 26, the Indian Army's Tiger Division built a new 110-feet bailey bridge across the river—finishing the job in just 12 hours.
Major General Mukesh Bhanwala shared that engineers had to work around washed-out roads and tough conditions but still got it done quickly, helping restore a vital connection for movement in Jammu.
Army's Rising Star Corps deployed multiple rescue columns
The Army's Rising Star Corps deployed multiple rescue columns for rescue efforts, rescuing nearly 1,000 stranded people—including kids and paramilitary staff—with support from Army and IAF helicopters.
They also set up alternative fiber cables to reconnect Jammu and Srinagar, while providing medical help, food, and other essentials to families hit by flooding—all in close coordination with local authorities.