Army's Tiger Division builds bridge in 12 hours after collapse India Aug 31, 2025

After heavy rains caused Tawi Bridge No. 4 to collapse on August 26, the Indian Army's Tiger Division built a new 110-feet bailey bridge across the river—finishing the job in just 12 hours.

Major General Mukesh Bhanwala shared that engineers had to work around washed-out roads and tough conditions but still got it done quickly, helping restore a vital connection for movement in Jammu.