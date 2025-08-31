UAE's Asif Khan shines vs Pakistan, breaks these T20I records 

In a thrilling encounter, UAE's Asif Khan delivered a remarkable performance by recording a 25-ball half-century. He achieved this feat during his team's second match of the tri-series against Pakistan at Sharjah. Asif's blistering innings of 77 runs off just 35 balls included six maximums and as many fours. The right-handed batsman took on one of the most feared bowling attacks in world cricket with a strike rate of 220.00, leaving Pakistani bowlers visibly frustrated.

Match dynamics UAE fall short of Pakistan's mammoth total Asif's knock came at a time when UAE were struggling at 68/4 in the ninth over while chasing a massive 208. The dasher played fearlessly and gave a hard time to prominent names like Hasan Ali and Sufiyan Muqeem. After taking charge of the innings, Asif added crucial runs with Dhruv Parashar and later Muhammad Saghir Khan. Despite his valiant effort, UAE fell short by 31 runs, finishing at 176/8 in their allotted overs.

Record-breaking performance Asif Khan breaks previous record set by Basil Hameed Asif's innings not only entertained but also made him the UAE batter with the highest individual score at No.6 or lower in T20Is. According to ESPNcricinfo, he broke the record of Basil Hameed, who owns two scores of 51 apiece at number six. No other UAE batter owns a T20I half-century in these positions. Meanwhile, Asif also recorded the highest strike rate (220) for a UAE batter in a T20 innings (Minimum: 75 runs).

DYK Asif only behind Vriitya Aravind Asif now boasts the second-highest individual T20I score by a non-opener from UAE against a full-member team. He is only behind Vriitya Aravind, who scored 97* at number three in a 2022 T20I against Ireland. Meanwhile, South Africa's David Miller (85* in Lahore, 2021) is the only batter with a better individual T20I score at six or lower versus Pakistan.