Woman arrested for trespassing into Jungkook's home
Late on August 30, a woman in her 40s tried to sneak into BTS star Jungkook's Seoul residence by following a car into his parking lot.
Security noticed her on CCTV and quickly called the police, who arrested her on the spot.
Police are now investigating the matter
When questioned, she gave confusing answers and claimed—incorrectly—that the house was a friend's.
Police are now looking into why she did it and what steps to take next.
This isn't the first time someone has tried to enter Jungkook's home; last year, another woman attempted something similar.
For now, authorities have assured that the investigation is ongoing.