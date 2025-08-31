'Sholay' 4K restoration gets TIFF screening: Details

The screening takes place at TIFF's largest venue, Roy Thomson Hall. Restoring Sholay took nearly three years—Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films teamed up with the L'Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in Bologna, Italy, to bring it back to life.

Stars expected to attend screening

Restorers dug through archives in Mumbai and the UK to find lost footage and audio.

Stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra headline the film; their sons Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol are expected at TIFF for the big anniversary celebration.