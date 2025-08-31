Next Article
Box office: 'Lokah' zooms past ₹5cr in Kerala
"Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra," starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is having a real moment at the box office.
After opening with just ₹35 lakh on August 29, 2025, the film quickly picked up steam—jumping to over 80% occupancy and earning ₹1 crore in Telugu states on day two.
It's also seeing strong support from Malayalam audiences.
Film's momentum continues, especially in Kerala
"Lokah" has pulled ahead of other recent Telugu films like "Tribanadhari Barbarik" and "Arjun Chakravarthy," especially in Hyderabad and Vijayawada.
By day three, its Malayalam market earnings hit ₹5.75 crore, according to Sachnilk.
The movie's unique story and Kalyani's performance seem to be winning over crowds, helping it bounce back after a rocky start.