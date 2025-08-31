Box office: 'Lokah' zooms past ₹5cr in Kerala

Film's momentum continues, especially in Kerala

"Lokah" has pulled ahead of other recent Telugu films like "Tribanadhari Barbarik" and "Arjun Chakravarthy," especially in Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

By day three, its Malayalam market earnings hit ₹5.75 crore, according to Sachnilk.

The movie's unique story and Kalyani's performance seem to be winning over crowds, helping it bounce back after a rocky start.