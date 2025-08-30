Allu Arjun's grandmother dies at 94; last rites today
What's the story
The Telugu film industry is mourning the loss of Allu Arjun's grandmother, Kanakaratnamma. The 94-year-old passed away due to age-related ailments at her residence in Hyderabad on Saturday morning, said reports. She was the wife of legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah, and the final rites will be held later today at Kokapet. The news has sent shockwaves through the industry, with many celebrities rushing to pay their respects. May she rest in peace.
Family mourning
Several family members arrived to pay respects
As soon as the news of Kanakaratnamma's demise broke, members of the Mega family rushed to Allu Aravind's house. Chiranjeevi, Arjun's maternal uncle, was among the first to arrive. Ram Charan and Arjun, who are currently in Mysore and Mumbai, respectively, are expected to reach Hyderabad by noon. The final rites will be conducted under the supervision of Chiranjeevi and Aravind.
Condolence visit
Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu will visit tomorrow
Chiranjeevi's brothers, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu, are scheduled to visit the family tomorrow. The funeral is expected to see a large gathering of film and political personalities, along with fans who have already started arriving at the residence to pay their last respects. Police have been deployed at the residence for crowd control.