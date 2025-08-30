Allu Arjun's grandmother dies at 94; last rites today

Allu Arjun's grandmother passed away on Saturday

By Isha Sharma 10:12 am Aug 30, 2025

The Telugu film industry is mourning the loss of Allu Arjun's grandmother, Kanakaratnamma. The 94-year-old passed away due to age-related ailments at her residence in Hyderabad on Saturday morning, said reports. She was the wife of legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah, and the final rites will be held later today at Kokapet. The news has sent shockwaves through the industry, with many celebrities rushing to pay their respects. May she rest in peace.