'Raanjhan': Sachet-Parampara plan defamation case against KMKZ over plagiarism claims

The music composer duo Sachet-Parampara has announced plans to file a defamation case against international music producer KMKZ. This comes after KMKZ accused them of plagiarizing his beats for their hit song Raanjhan from Kriti Sanon - Kajol 's Do Patti (2024). The duo has vehemently denied these allegations, asserting that their work is original and not derived from KMKZ's creation from two years ago.

Statement 'False allegations aimed at gaining popularity' Parampara told Mid-Day that the claims made by KMKZ were a way to garner "unnecessary popularity." She said, "Whoever is claiming to have produced the music for Raanjhan is making false allegations, aimed only at gaining unnecessary popularity." "We have shared the original music files and piano scores with YouTube, Spotify, and other streaming platforms, which proves that our work is original."

Explanation KMKZ's request to take down song was rejected She explained, "The F sharp scale chord progression is generic and can be used in multiple major-scale songs." "Chords like F sharp, E flat minor, and D flat can be put together by any composer if they're making a song on the F sharp major scale." She added that KMKZ's request to strike down the song had been rejected after "major platforms reviewed our original file."

Legal action Taking legal action against the matter The composers asserted that they take pride in their original compositions. "Our lawyers have taken this matter to court now." "We will be filing a defamation case against them for hampering our long-earned goodwill in the music industry. Such misleading acts/claims by anyone will not be tolerated," shared Parampara, adding that they will never break the trust of their fans.