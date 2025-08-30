'AA22xA6': Yogi Babu joins Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone's film

AA22xA6 is a sci-fi adventure thriller that has been creating immense buzz since its announcement. The film reportedly also stars Rashmika Mandanna in an important role. Young Tamil composer Sai Abhyankar is composing the music for this visual extravaganza. The movie is eyeing a Sankranthi 2027 release, per reports.

Padukone's schedule

When will Padukone start shooting?

Per a Pinkvilla report, Padukone will begin shooting for this project in November. The report also revealed that Padukone has allocated 100 days for the shoot of AA22xA6. She will be shooting dramatic and action-packed sequences during this period. A source close to the film told Pinkvilla, "It's Deepika Padukone like never before along with Allu Arjun."