'AA22xA6': Yogi Babu joins Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone's film
What's the story
The much-anticipated film AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone under the direction of filmmaker Atlee, has added another name to its cast. Tamil star comedian Yogi Babu has reportedly joined the project and is currently shooting his scenes in Mumbai with Arjun and actor Mrunal Thakur. The film is being produced on a grand scale by Sun Pictures.
Film details
Everything to know about 'AA22xA6'
AA22xA6 is a sci-fi adventure thriller that has been creating immense buzz since its announcement. The film reportedly also stars Rashmika Mandanna in an important role. Young Tamil composer Sai Abhyankar is composing the music for this visual extravaganza. The movie is eyeing a Sankranthi 2027 release, per reports.
Padukone's schedule
When will Padukone start shooting?
Per a Pinkvilla report, Padukone will begin shooting for this project in November. The report also revealed that Padukone has allocated 100 days for the shoot of AA22xA6. She will be shooting dramatic and action-packed sequences during this period. A source close to the film told Pinkvilla, "It's Deepika Padukone like never before along with Allu Arjun."