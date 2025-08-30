Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' hits Venice Film Festival
Legendary director Park Chan-wook just premiered his new film, No Other Choice, at the Venice Film Festival. The movie took nearly 20 years to make and dives into job insecurity in a tech-heavy world.
Starring Lee Byung-hun as a paper worker facing layoffs, it's adapted from Donald E. Westlake's 1997 novel The Ax.
Set in an AI-driven workplace, the story hits close to home for anyone worried about job security today.
Park shared that the character's desperation is mirrored in an AI-driven workplace setting, making it feel especially relevant now.
With Son Ye-jin joining the cast, the film mixes dark humor with sharp social commentary—ending on a note about the moral collapse of the family, highlighting the horrific efforts the protagonist makes to protect his family at the cost of his own humanity.