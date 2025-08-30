Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' gets U/A certification from CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Krish Jagarlamudi's upcoming action thriller Ghaati for release. The film stars actors Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in lead roles. CBFC has awarded the movie a U/A certificate, allowing it to be screened for audiences above the age of 12 with parental guidance.

Release date 'Ghaati' to hit theaters on September 5 The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 5, 2025. The production company UV Creations took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce the news. "Sheelavathi will have a legendary reign over the box office. It is U/A for #Ghaati," they wrote. "Get ready for a riveting tale on the big screens."

Film's narrative Story of 'Ghaati' The film's tagline, "Victim, Criminal, Legend," hints at a unique narrative that delves into the gray areas between good and evil. The story revolves around a couple living in the ghats who become embroiled in a smuggling operation. The trailer shows Prabhu and Shetty as a couple fighting against the smugglers who exploit their local community for drug trafficking.