International producer claims Sachet-Parampara copied 'Raanjhan' from 'Do Patti'
International producer KMKZ says Sachet-Parampara and T-Series copied his beat for their 2024 hit "Raanjhan" from Do Patti—a track that's racked up over 290 million Spotify streams.
After getting no reply to his emails, KMKZ took his claim public on Instagram, calling out the similarities.
Parampara called the claim baseless, planning to file defamation suit
Parampara Thakur called the plagiarism claim baseless, saying the song's chord progression is common and not unique.
The duo shared their original files with streaming platforms, which then rejected KMKZ's takedown requests.
Now, they're planning a defamation suit against him for what they call false accusations.
Public challenge to Indian music labels has drawn attention
KMKZ is an international music producer who sells beats online. His public challenge to major Indian music labels has drawn attention as a rare move by an independent creator.