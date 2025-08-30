International producer claims Sachet-Parampara copied 'Raanjhan' from 'Do Patti' Entertainment Aug 30, 2025

International producer KMKZ says Sachet-Parampara and T-Series copied his beat for their 2024 hit "Raanjhan" from Do Patti—a track that's racked up over 290 million Spotify streams.

After getting no reply to his emails, KMKZ took his claim public on Instagram, calling out the similarities.