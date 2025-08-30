Esha Deol's ex-husband Takhtani introduces new partner on Instagram

Takhtani's previous marriage and separation

Takhtani and Deol tied the knot in 2012 and announced their separation in early 2024 after 11 years of marriage.

They called it a "mutual and amicable" decision and said they'll co-parent their daughters, Radhya (6) and Miraya (4).

Reports mentioned that veteran actor Dharmendra had hoped they might reconcile for the sake of their kids.