Esha Deol's ex-husband Takhtani introduces new partner on Instagram
Bharat Takhtani, who was married to actor Esha Deol, recently made his new relationship Instagram official.
He posted a cozy photo with Meghna Lakhani and wrote, "Welcome to the family, it's official."
Meghna shared the same picture too, suggesting they are together.
Takhtani's previous marriage and separation
Takhtani and Deol tied the knot in 2012 and announced their separation in early 2024 after 11 years of marriage.
They called it a "mutual and amicable" decision and said they'll co-parent their daughters, Radhya (6) and Miraya (4).
Reports mentioned that veteran actor Dharmendra had hoped they might reconcile for the sake of their kids.