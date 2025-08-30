Next Article
Tamil stars Vishal, Dhanshika get engaged after 15 years of friendship
Tamil stars Vishal (48) and Sai Dhanshika just got engaged, sharing the happy news—and some sweet photos—from their private ceremony on social media.
Their story is extra special: after 15 years of friendship, they've taken the next step as a couple.
Dhanshika's film career
Dhanshika is well-known in Tamil films for her standout roles in movies like Thirudi, Peranmai, and Paradesi.
Her acting career keeps growing, and now her engagement to Vishal has fans and industry folks cheering for them both.