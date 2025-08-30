Next Article
Box office: 'Param Sundari' fails to impress despite starry cast
Param Sundari, the new romantic comedy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, dropped this Friday but hasn't made much noise at the box office so far.
While the movie was hyped as Malhotra's big-screen comeback, it opened with just ₹7cr and saw low theater turnout—even though both leads took home hefty paychecks (Malhotra got ₹10-12cr; Kapoor earned ₹4-5cr).
Why 'Param Sundari' struggled to find audience
Even supporting actors like Sanjay Kapoor (₹50L) and Manjot Singh (₹25L) landed impressive salaries, making the cast lineup a talking point.
Still, delays in release and the earlier success of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara may have hurt its momentum—leaving Param Sundari struggling to stand out despite all the buzz around its star power and payouts.