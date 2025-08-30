Box office: 'Param Sundari' fails to impress despite starry cast Entertainment Aug 30, 2025

Param Sundari, the new romantic comedy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, dropped this Friday but hasn't made much noise at the box office so far.

While the movie was hyped as Malhotra's big-screen comeback, it opened with just ₹7cr and saw low theater turnout—even though both leads took home hefty paychecks (Malhotra got ₹10-12cr; Kapoor earned ₹4-5cr).