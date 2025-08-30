Next Article
Taylor Swift's engagement ring is a '13' special
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just got engaged, and the ring is packed with personal meaning.
Designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine, the chunky band features an old mine brilliant-cut diamond—a subtle tribute to Swift's favorite number, 13.
The diamond has 58 facets
The diamond has 58 facets (5 + 8 = 13), tying in perfectly with Swift's love for numerology.
Even the timing was intentional: they announced their engagement exactly 13 days after Kelce proposed.
Thanks to Swift, old mine cut diamonds are suddenly trending again—searches have shot up nearly 10,000%.