Riz Ahmed reveals 'Star Wars' shoot left him hospitalized
Riz Ahmed, the Oscar-nominated actor, just shared that filming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story back in 2016 took a serious toll on him—he ended up hospitalized after his body "just kind of, like, gave up."
He described facing intense exhaustion and illness that left him feeling scared and having to rebuild his strength from scratch.
How 'Rogue One' experience influenced 'Sound of Metal'
That tough experience didn't just stop at recovery—it actually shaped his decision to take on the role in Sound of Metal.
When he played a drummer losing his hearing in Sound of Metal, it hit close to home.
As Riz puts it, "The story you need finds you at the right time," showing how personal struggles can lead to powerful art.