Parliament panel wants stricter rules for online ads
India's Parliamentary Committee wants the government to get tougher on foreign advertisers, especially after a wave of misleading ads from offshore betting companies aimed at Indian users.
Their latest report calls for better safeguards to protect people from these shady promotions.
Proposed ID checks and new '0-trust' system
The committee suggests stricter digital checks—think official ID submission and live video verification for advertisers.
They also want a "zero-trust" system, so ad and payment details are constantly verified.
This push comes as nearly 44% of ad violations in 2024-25 were linked to offshore betting.
New rules for online ads are being drafted and are at the Inter-Ministerial Consultation stage, aiming to make digital advertising more trustworthy for everyone.