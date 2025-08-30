Parliament panel wants stricter rules for online ads

Proposed ID checks and new '0-trust' system

The committee suggests stricter digital checks—think official ID submission and live video verification for advertisers.

They also want a "zero-trust" system, so ad and payment details are constantly verified.

This push comes as nearly 44% of ad violations in 2024-25 were linked to offshore betting.

New rules for online ads are being drafted and are at the Inter-Ministerial Consultation stage, aiming to make digital advertising more trustworthy for everyone.