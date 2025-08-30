Next Article
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's romance isn't just for 'The Naked Gun'
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's romance is genuine, according to sources, despite rumors their relationship was just for promoting The Naked Gun.
TMZ suggested on August 29, 2025, that the romance was staged, but people close to the stars say it's genuine and neither would fake a connection for publicity.
More than a movie promo
Their bond began while promoting The Naked Gun, where Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr. and Anderson plays Beth.
They showed off their chemistry at the New York premiere in July with both their sons present, and a playful TV moment the next day got fans talking even more.
Anderson said, "I think I have a friend forever in Liam," in an interview, making it clear their connection goes beyond movie promos.