'Meesha' OTT release date is here
"Meesha," the Malayalam action thriller directed by Emcy Joseph and starring Hakim Shahjahan, will be available to stream on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium from September 12, 2025.
Dropping digitally just a month after its theatrical run, you can catch it in both Malayalam and Tamil.
Cast and crew of 'Meesha'
The story follows forest warden Midhun as he invites friends for a feast that quickly turns complicated by jealousy, greed, and social tensions.
With Jeo Baby, Unni Lal, Srikanth Murali, Sudhy Kopa, newcomer Haslee in the cast and music by Sooraj S Kurup, "Meesha" brings together fresh faces and familiar talent.